Krispy Kreme introducing new Barbie donuts to celebrate 65th anniversary

A photo of the new line of Barbie donuts. (Copyright 2024 by Krispy Kreme - All rights reserved.)

Krispy Kreme is getting even sweeter with their limited line of Barbie donuts!

For a limited time, Barbie fans can grab a line of Barbie-themed donuts, like:

  • Barbie™ Pink Doughnut
  • Malibu Dream Party Doughnut
  • Barbie™ Berries ’n Kreme™ Doughnut
  • Barbie™ Sweet 65th&nbsp;Doughnut

“We’re excited to celebrate the Barbie brand’s 65th birthday with a collaboration that’s full of fun and flavor. We’re bringing Barbie’s iconic fashions to life through delicious doughnuts that are sure to thrill Barbie and Krispy Kreme fans alike.”

Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

To learn more about these delicious treats, you can head here.

