Krispy Kreme introducing new Barbie donuts to celebrate 65th anniversary

A photo of the new line of Barbie donuts.

Krispy Kreme is getting even sweeter with their limited line of Barbie donuts!

For a limited time, Barbie fans can grab a line of Barbie-themed donuts, like:

Recommended Videos

Barbie™ Pink Doughnut

Malibu Dream Party Doughnut

Barbie™ Berries ’n Kreme™ Doughnut

Barbie™ Sweet 65th Doughnut

“We’re excited to celebrate the Barbie brand’s 65th birthday with a collaboration that’s full of fun and flavor. We’re bringing Barbie’s iconic fashions to life through delicious doughnuts that are sure to thrill Barbie and Krispy Kreme fans alike.” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

To learn more about these delicious treats, you can head here.