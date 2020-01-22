Two arrested on drug charges in aftermath of Lynchburg fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police arrested two people after they found drugs and drug paraphernalia at the site of a fire on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a basement fire in the 200 block of V.E.S. Road at 9:36 a.m., according to Lynchburg police.

The fire was caused by ‘improperly discarded smoking materials,' which ignited a mattress, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

Police executed a search warrant after the fire was out and the scene was cleared. They say they didn’t find any evidence of a meth lab but did arrest two people on drug-related charges.

Charlotte Peters, 51, of Lynchburg, was charged with one count of manufacturing meth, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia.

Chris Dooley, 41, of Evington, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Waterman at 434-363-6253 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.