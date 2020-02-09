Fire crews respond to two fires Saturday night in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire and EMS responded to two fires within an hour of each other Saturday night.

They say around 10:50 p.m. they arrived at the first fire on 12th St. SE. Upon arrival, crews found a house with heavy smoke coming from it.

No injuries were reported. One person was displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews responded to a second fire around 11:20 p.m. on Southall Pl SW. An apartment was showing smoke when they arrived.

Three people and two dogs were in the apartment at the time of the fire. Crews rescued a minor from a second story window. The minor was treated on scene for minor injuries.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Those displaced are also being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.