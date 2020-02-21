Police say no wrongdoing found in traffic stop involving Del. Chris Hurst

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – UPDATE

After conducting an internal investigation following a traffic stop involving Del. Chris Hurst last month, the Christiansburg Police Department found that “no department policies were violated” during the incident.

According to the department, the investigation concluded that the officer, Lt. Swecker, treated Hurst just as he would have treated anyone else when faced with similar circumstances.

The department announced the investigation at the end of last month after the Jan. 26, 2020 traffic stop involving Hurst caused some controversy.

Authorities say Hurst was pulled over by an officer around 2 a.m. on the US-460 overpass between the downtown Christiansburg and Peppers Ferry Road exits. The officer said he saw Hurst’s car swerve across the right side fog-line several times and drive over the speed limit for a short period of time.

Lt. Swecker says that Hurst failed one out of four field tests. According to the department, out of the 16 DUI arrests Lt. Swecker made over the past year, each driver failed the majority of field tests administered. The department also said that Lt. Swecker never arrested someone who passed more field tests than they failed and also pointed out that out of those arrests, the lowest preliminary breath test result was .097.

While no wrongdoing was found, the department will be revising its policies as a result of the incident.

Below is a portion of the statement regarding the policy change:

Given the complex, and at times contradictory nature of the provisions of the Code of Virginia and the Constitution of Virginia in this area, when the General Assembly is in session, it shall be the policy of the Christiansburg Police Department to arrest or otherwise charge the listed members of the General Assembly only for treason, felony offenses or offenses clearly constituting a breach of peace, i.e. a violent offense or an offense that creates a public disturbance or panic. Christiansburg Police Department

ORIGINAL STORY

Friday at 10 a.m., the Christiansburg Police Department will announce the results of its internal investigation into a traffic stop involving Delegate Chris Hurst last month.

The department announced the investigation at the end of last month after the Jan. 26, 2020 traffic stop involving Hurst caused some controversy.

[WATCH: Police dashcam footage shows Del. Chris Hurst traffic stop]

Authorities say Hurst was pulled over by an officer around 2 a.m. on the US-460 overpass between the downtown Christiansburg and Peppers Ferry Road exits. The officer said he saw Hurst’s car swerve across the right side fog-line several times and drive over the speed limit for a short period of time.

['I am not above the law’: Del. Chris Hurst releases expanded statement after blowing .085 during traffic stop]

Below is the statement from the police department announcing the investigation: