JMU student tests positive for COVID-19

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison University officials announced Thursday night that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The student lives off-campus where he or she is currently self-isolating. Officials say the student was not treated at the University Health Center.

The student recently traveled overseas on a personal trip that was not university-related, officials say.

JMU officials say the Virginia Department of Health is handling the case and reaching out to people who may have interacted with the student and need to isolate.

It’s not clear at this time if the JMU student who tested positive for COVID-19 is one of the two new cases the Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday night in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area.

JMU officials say they have taken “unprecedented, responsible measures” to protect public safety, including moving classes online for the remainder of the spring semester.