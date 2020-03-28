Alleghany County reports its first coronavirus case

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – An Alleghany County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The person is currently being treated at a hospital and health officials could not release any other information at this time.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

This is Alleghany County’s first reported case of the virus, the fourth reported case in the Alleghany Health District.

Two of the cases are in Roanoke County, while the fourth is in Botetourt County.

The district covers Alleghany, Botetourt, Roanoke and Craig counties, as well as the city of Salem.