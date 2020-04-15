Death of Henry County inmate under investigation after attempted suicide

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating the death of a female inmate after Henry County deputies say she attempted suicide Friday.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old inmate Delberia Alcorn attempted suicide by hanging herself with a bedsheet around 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Deputies working in the control room say they saw Alcorn had put a blanket up in an attempt to obscure the camera’s view. Before this incident, authorities say she did no exhibit any requiring her to be under any type of extra watch.

Authorities say deputies immediately began CPR until the Henry County Department of Public Safety and the Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad arrived. The inmate reportedly had a pulse and was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, authorities say Alcorn died from her injuries. Her body has reportedly been sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

According to the sheriff’s office, Alcorn was jailed on Jan. 2, 2019 for 11 felony charges and one misdemeanor and was held at Henry County Jail without bond.

Authorities say the investigations division at the sheriff's office conducted an investigation.