One person dead after fire at Franklin County home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead and another person was airlifted after an early-morning house fire in Franklin County.

Authorities say the fire happened around 1:09 a.m. at 248 Lovell Lane in the Snow Creek community of Franklin County.

When crews arrived, they say residents of the home were trapped. One person is dead, and another was airlifted to Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The fire is being investigated by the Franklin County Public Safety Fire Marshal’s Office and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

