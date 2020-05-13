Lynchburg officers hold virtual memorial for National Police Week

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s National Police Week and local departments are paying tribute to their fallen brothers and sisters in blue.

Lynchburg police held a virtual memorial in front of the public safety building to remember officers who died while serving.

Police week events were canceled because of the pandemic.

With just the command staff on site, the police chief invited the public to be a part of the annual ceremony via Facebook Live.

“As inconvenient as this pandemic is for everyone, the sacrifice these officers and their families made and have made is pretty incredible and so it’s important for us to honor them and recognize them for that,” said police chief Ryan Zuidema.

Since last year’s memorial, three officers in Virginia died. None were from our area.

If you want to watch the ceremony, click here.