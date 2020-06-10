Roanoke moving forward with its reopening plans

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke city leaders are continuing with their plan to reopen the city.

During the city’s virtual weekly news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Sherman Lea said the reopening of the municipal building and the treasurer’s and commissioner of revenue’s offices on Monday had gone well.

The summer feed and read program will begin with curbside service next week and more facilities will reopen July 6.

“I want to thank those that continue to practice social distancing and the wearing of face masks. This is so important to the health of our community because the virus is still present here," Lea said.

City council members also plan to appoint people to the city’s Star City Strong reopening task force at the June 15 council meeting.