Dr. Cameron Webb wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House seat in Virginia’s 5th District

Dr. Cameron Webb has won the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House seat in Virginia’s 5th District, according to the Associated Press.

Webb will face Republican Bob Good in November.

Earlier this month, Bob Good won the Republican convention in Lynchburg, defeating Rep. Denver Riggleman.

Good admits to missing an election filing deadline by a few days; however, he claims he was within the grace period so his name being on Novembers ballot should not be an issue.

Webb grew up in Spotsylvania and graduated from UVA with medical and law degrees. According to Webb’s campaign site, he was tapped by President Obama for the White House Fellowship. He also served on the White House Health Care Team and also worked on President Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Initiative, where he helped tackle issues in education, workforce development and criminal justice reform.