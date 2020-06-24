Race for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District expected to be competitive in November

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday was a big election day in southwest Virginia as voters selected a Democratic candidate for the state’s 5th Congressional District.

Dr. Cameron Webb won the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House seat in Virginia’s 5th District, according to the Associated Press.

The district includes most of the 10 News viewing area.

There were four democratic candidates vying for the seat.

Earlier this month, the state’s Republican party chose Bob Good to be the Republican nominee over incumbent Denver Riggleman.

The race got a lot of attention in recent weeks because of uncertainty over whether the incumbent would be nominated.

Fifth District voter James Mason said he was glad to have a chance to make his voice heard.

“I think I needed to, to make sure I pick the right person I hope,” Mason said. “I hadn’t heard anything much about the Republicans. The Democrats, you hear about all the time...I’m going to chose who I think is the best candidate.”

The Republican primary had a big impact on Tuesday’s primary, according to 10 News Political Analyst Dr. Ed Lynch.

“The Republican primary battle in the 5th District has made that a competitive race, which changes the dynamic of (Tuesday’s) Democratic primary. Democratic primary voters now really have to look at who has the best chance to win in the fall,” Lynch said.

The 5th District has been Republican since 2014.