No one hurt after house fire in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Several crews responded to a house fire in Botetourt County on Wednesday evening. As of 7 p.m., the fire was out and some crews remained on scene.

The house fire was located at 340 Willow Spring Road in Troutville. Because it’s not on a main road, authorities said it was challenging for firefighters to get water access. Firefighters on scene told 10 News they used more than half a mile of hose.

Authorities said no one was hurt but they were still trying to gather up some family pets.

The fire was concentrated on the back exterior of the house where a deck caught on fire.

It’s not clear yet what the estimated cost of damage is, or what caused the fire.