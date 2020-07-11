Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter deemed longest-married presidential couple

Happy Anniversary and cheers to a history making journey! The Carters are officially the longest-married presidential couple as of Thursday, according to a post by the Carter Center.

President Carter was 21 and Rosalynn was 18 when they were wed on July 7, 1946, in Plains, Georgia. That was 74 years ago!

The 39th former president is now 95 years old. He is the oldest-living president in U.S. history.

The Carters have the longest marriage of any presidential couple. The previous record holders were George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush. They were married for 73 years and 102 days until Barbara’s 2018 death.

The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library featured a number of photos of the couple throughout their years together.