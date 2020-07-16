Salem launches virtual run to help arts-based nonprofits

SALEM, Va – The Salem Civic Center and Fleet Feet have announced a new virtual running event to encourage music lovers to get active.

The inaugural Miles for Music run will take place remotely from September 1-20.

Organizers said the event, is a collaboration between other music venues in the area in hopes of bringing the community together through music.

People can take part in a virtual ride, walk, run, 5K, 10K, half or full marathon experience at the place and pace of their choice.

“Live music brings so much joy to people, and right now that joy is kind of gone so we’re all in the same boat, having limits on the people we can have in our building, not being able to have indoor concerts, so we’re all doing the same thing trying to survive,” Salem Civic Center Marketing Director Corrie Prater said.

A portion of each entry fee will go directly to a nonprofit of your choice, between the Roanoke Children’s Theater, the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir and Blue Cow Arts

Registration is now open.

The $40 entry fee includes a 50/50 poly-cotton race t-shirt, downloadable race bib, a custom 3-inch finisher medal with satin ribbon featuring the music venues and online tracking of times and standings, for those who register by Aug. 12.