Renovations move forward on Twisted Track Brewpub

ROANOKE, Va – Renovations are almost complete on one of Roanoke’s newest craft breweries.

The new remodel will allow staff to have an easier time complying to coronavirus restrictions, according to owner Will Landry.

He and his team have been working since late last year to transform the space which formerly housed Soaring Ridge brewery to Twisted Track Brewpub.

“When we closed on the sale, we thought we might have been able to be open by Saint Patrick’s Day and in hindsight, it would have been a disaster because that’s right about when everything started to close,” explained Landry.

New renovations include an extended bar and widened walkways. While not all the decisions were planned to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, Landry said it doesn’t hurt.

“There are a lot of things that I think we walked into a good situation I think when it comes to COVID is concerned,” Landry said.

Twisted Track is prepared to start canning beer to allow people who choose carry out to enjoy it at home. The new space will have a banquet room and fully operating kitchen, but with those new additions come more precautions.

“I think we’re even talking about cutting back on the number of tables and chairs that we were initially going to purchase with the assumption that we’re going to have to spread out,” Landry said.

Landry said all the hard work will be worth it once he and his crew can welcome people to their new space for a cold beer and a good time.

“We’re ready to do this, we’ve been looking forward to it for a long time,” Landry said.

Landry and his team hope to start brewing sometime in August and open to the public this fall.