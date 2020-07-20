77ºF

What's News Today: road construction, government bonds

ROANOKE, Va. – Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute starting today. There will be lane closures on Holcomb Path Road from Richmond Highway to the Campbell County line daily through the end of the month. Crews are installing new telecommunication cables.

If you use Lynbrook Road in Campbell County to cut-thru between Wards Road and Richmond Highway, you’ll need to find a different route today. The closure will be in place for a month as VDOT works in the area. A detour will be in place.

Roanoke City Council will hold a public hearing about issues bonds to pay for capital improvement projects. The city could borrow nearly $29.3 million to pay for school improvements, bridge renovation, street improvements and renovations at the civic center.

