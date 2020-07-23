Roanoke shooting victim has ‘critical’ injuries, while there’s no crime scene, arrests

ROANOKE, Va. – A juvenile male was hospitalized after a shooting in Roanoke, though police have not yet been able to establish a crime scene.

At around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, the Roanoke City Police Department was notified the victim arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be “critical” gunshot wounds.

Officers haven’t established a crime scene yet or made any arrests, but the investigation is ongoing.

This is the latest in a string of Roanoke shootings in which victims show up to the hospital with gunshot wounds but police can’t establish where the shooting happened. It’s not clear if the incidents are related.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Roanoke City Police at 540-344-8500. You can also text 274637, by beginning the text with “RoanokePD” to make sure it’s properly text. Calls and texts can be anonymous.