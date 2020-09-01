Have an expired license? Virginia DMV extending its expiration for another 60 days

RICHMOND, Va. – Renewing your driver’s license, learner’s permit or ID can be tricky during the coronavirus pandemic, but you’ve just been given an extra 60 days and alternative options to make it happen.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Fifth Executive Directive 7 during a press briefing on Tuesday that there’s a new extension for credentials that expired during the pandemic.

This directive allows the following:

Any driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and ID cards that originally expire in Aug., Sept. and Oct. 2020 will stay valid for 60 days after expiration

Customers who still haven’t renewed their driver’s license, learner’s permit or ID that have already expired in August are still eligible for this extension with no penalty

Driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and ID cards that expire in November will be valid through November 30, 2020

DMV is also allowing for driver’s licenses to be renewed online or by mail as opposed to in-person.

Starting mid-September, people who need to renew their licenses have two options:

Option 1: Schedule an in-person appointment to renew the driver’s license or ID for the full eight years.

Option 2: Renew remotely online or by mail, but the driver’s license or ID will only be valid for two years. The DMV will mail the license or ID to your home.

Expired vehicle extensions have not been extended through this but if your other credentials expired between March 15 and July 31, your 180-day extension is still in effect until October 31.

For a complete list of services or to schedule an appointment, click here.