Salem funeral home provides lunch for first responders to show appreciation

SALEM, Va – First responders in Salem received a free meal on Wednesday thanks to the help of a local funeral home.

Staff from John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home served free lunch and dessert to firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies at the Salem Fire Department.

The organization said it wanted to find a way to show appreciation for first responders.

“I think the general public a lot of times forgets the intimate relationship we have with first responders every day. From police escorts for funerals to maybe being at a residence where a death has occurred, talking to dispatch from time to time and it just gives us a great opportunity to express appreciation,” said Dave Vanderpool, manager at the funeral home.

John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home hopes to host another appreciation lunch sometime in the near future.