Roanoke’s Lee Monument will be moved to Evergreen Burial Park

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s monument to Robert E. Lee is getting a new home.

On Monday, the Roanoke City Council decided to accept the proposal submitted by Evergreen Burial Park, which would move the obelisk there.

The proposal was signed by the president of Evergreen Development Co., Inc, Donald Wilson, and the president of the Historial Society of Western Virginia, F. Anderson Stone.

Currently, the obelisk is in storage, after it was toppled in July.

Lee monument down on ground

The park is requesting that the city also move the base and pedestal from Lee Plaza to the park.

In its proposal, the park mentioned that at least 60 Confederate veterans, as well as one Union veteran, are buried there.