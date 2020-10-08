Paralyzed puppy abandoned near dumpster can finally walk again

ROANOKE, Va – Thanks to help from a local shelter, a puppy left next to a dumpster in Roanoke earlier this month is making a speedy recovery.

Last week 10 news introduced you to Gio, a four-month-old paralyzed lab puppy found abandoned near a dumpster on Peters Creek Road.

After round the clock treatment at Angels of Assisi, Gio has now gotten most of the use in his back legs back and is walking around better than ever.

Staff at the shelter said the community stepped up to help make sure Gio had everything he needed to recover.

“We do tend to see the worst in some of the animals that come in because we deal with cruelty abuse and hoarding situations and to receive support from people across the nation actually is very heartwarming,” Director of Community Engagement Kathleen Legg said.

Gio will spend a few more days getting treatment at Angels of Assisi before being taken in by a foster family who plans on adopting him.