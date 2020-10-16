Popular Vinton restaurant is temporarily closing amid colder weather, COVID-19 restrictions

VINTON, Va. – Another local restaurant is preparing to close its doors with the hopes of reopening next year.

Jerry’s Family Restaurant on Washington Avenue in Vinton announced Friday that it’s final day of 2020 will be Sunday.

The restaurant posted the announcement to its Facebook page.

As cold weather arrives, the restaurant said it can only accommodate eight tables at a time, which cuts its normal business by 66%.

The restaurant’s last day open this year will be Sunday and it’s aiming to reopen in March 2021.

Jerry’s announcement follows that of The Homeplace Restaurant in Catawba, which will also close after Sunday.