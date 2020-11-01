Crews extinguished fire from house in Northwest Roanoke, no injuries

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

10 News was on the scene to learn more about the fire that happened in downtown Roanoke Sunday evening.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was able to put the fire out in less than five minutes and said the incident was “more smoke than flames.”

The house was vacant and officials said the fire started on a bed.

Authorities said there were no injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY

A residential structure caught fire in downtown Roanoke Sunday evening.

Just after 5:00 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS said they responded to the 500 block of 16th Street NW for a fire.

According to authorities, units arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a residential structure.

Crews are currently working to extinguish the flames and the cause is unknown at this time.