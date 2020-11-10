Franklin County Public Schools welcomes new superintendent

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County Public Schools announces the name of its new superintendent, and she’s a familiar face.

Dr. Bernice Cobbs was selected after a nationwide search at the school board meeting during Monday’s school board meeting.

Cobbs is currently the assistant principal of Franklin County High School. In 2019, she was named Virginia Middle School Principal of the Year.

“I am honored to be selected as the next superintendent of Franklin County Public Schools,” said Cobbs. “I am very grateful for the opportunity to work with the School Board, staff, community, families and students of Franklin County. I especially look forward to the collaborative teamwork to enhance student achievement," Cobbs said.

She will start as superintendent on Dec. 1.