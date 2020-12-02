39ºF

Local News

Health officials prepare for coronavirus vaccine’s arrival in the New River Valley

It will likely be limited once it arrives

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

According to Bissell, both major health systems in the New River Valley have the proper equipment to store the vaccine once it is available. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY Va – Health officials in the New River Valley are gearing up for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

New River Health Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said that while they still don’t know when they will get their first shipment of the vaccine, it will likely be a limited amount.

[Gov. Ralph Northam lays out state’s three-phased coronavirus vaccine distribution plan]

She also said that both major health systems in the New River Valley have the proper equipment to store it once it is available.

“They have the ultra-cold freezer capability at both systems both HCA [LewisGale] and Carilion. They have vaccine plans in place to be able to inoculate their staff and they have done their own prioritization,” explained Bissell.

Bissell also wants to warn the community that once the COVID-19 vaccine is taken, there will likely be side effects.

