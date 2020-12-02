Health officials prepare for coronavirus vaccine’s arrival in the New River Valley

MONTGOMERY COUNTY Va – Health officials in the New River Valley are gearing up for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

New River Health Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said that while they still don’t know when they will get their first shipment of the vaccine, it will likely be a limited amount.

[Gov. Ralph Northam lays out state’s three-phased coronavirus vaccine distribution plan]

She also said that both major health systems in the New River Valley have the proper equipment to store it once it is available.

“They have the ultra-cold freezer capability at both systems both HCA [LewisGale] and Carilion. They have vaccine plans in place to be able to inoculate their staff and they have done their own prioritization,” explained Bissell.

Bissell also wants to warn the community that once the COVID-19 vaccine is taken, there will likely be side effects.