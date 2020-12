Published: December 3, 2020, 8:26 am Updated: December 3, 2020, 10:44 am

UPDATE

This crash has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY

A crash has closed both directions of VA-40 in Franklin County, according to the Virginia Dept. of Transportation.

Authorities say the crash happened near Hunts Road in Penhook.

As of 8 a.m., traffic is being detoured onto Rt. 946 and then back on to Rt. 40.