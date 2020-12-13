New study shows Blacksburg has the most limited housing in the New River Valley

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A new housing study reveals Blacksburg has the most limited housing in the New River Valley, but a new online feedback form could help resolve this issue.

A couple of weeks ago, the town of Blacksburg launched the “Let’s Talk Blacksburg” online form to seek help from the public.

People simply register online to provide feedback on affordable housing.

It’s the first step in a three-phase plan according to Kim Thurlow, the manager of Housing and Community Development Initiatives.

“In the second phase we will be looking at design and issues related to density and in the third phase we will be looking at the strategies we can take and the trade-offs related to those strategies,” Thurlow said.

A study shows housing in Blacksburg is the most limited and highest in demand of any location in the New River Valley, and Virginia Tech students play a big role in this.

In recent years, the university has grown by 5,000 students with most students and staff living off-campus, but the demand for off-campus housing has inflated the cost of rental living spaces in the area.

Last year, houses had a price tag on average of more than $400,000 and tend to last in the market for only three days.

“It’s the combination of the lack of supply and the increase demand that’s causing pressure. And the fact that land prices continue to escalate,” Thurlow said.

Online feedback will be collected into the new year before they start the second phase in February.