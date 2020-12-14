‘This is a phony pandemic’: Bob Good speaks out against coronavirus restrictions

ROANOKE, Va. – “This looks like a group of people that gets that this is a phony pandemic. It’s a serious virus, but it’s a virus. It’s not a pandemic.”

That’s how soon-to-be Congressman Bob Good opened up his speech during Saturday’s Women for America First rally.

Good defeated Dr. Cameron Webb to represent Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.

After speaking against the pandemic on Saturday, Good took to Twitter on Sunday.

Over the course of 13 tweets in 20 minutes, here’s what Good had to say:

If we told you a year ago that one-tenth of one percent of Americans would succumb to the Coronavirus in the next year, while 99.9% would survive, would you accept a “remedy” that required thousands of businesses to close forever, millions of people to lose their jobs, millions to exhaust their savings, millions to fall behind on mortgage and rent payments, millions of students to fall behind academically because they couldn’t go to school, churches couldn’t hold normal worship services, weddings would be prohibited, graduations would be canceled, funerals couldn’t be held, you couldn’t visit your loved ones in assisted living facilities, other non-COVID-19 medical treatments would be postponed indefinitely, your kids couldn’t play sports &/or you couldn’t watch, not to mention many more unintended cultural, social, mental, and spiritual consequences --- would you agree to accept that “remedy”? Thankfully, deaths as a percentage of COVID-19 infections are going way down. So far down, that many media outlets have stopped reporting deaths, & instead focusing on positive infections. We are testing millions of people each week, so we have more people testing positive, whether or not they are actually sick or even experiencing symptoms. While every death is tragic, and we all know friends or family who have been affected, we accept some risk to live in a free society. We accept some risk with vehicle travel. We have nearly 40,000 auto fatalities every year in this country, but we don’t outlaw vehicle travel After nearly a year roughly 5% of Americans have been confirmed as contracting the virus including many who experience no symptoms. Less than 1/10th of 1 % of Americans have been reported as having died from the virus: 99.9% have survived year 1 & vaccine soon to be available. We have got to stop the insanity, and stop accepting the hoax that says forcing people to wear a mask, forcing businesses to close, prohibiting worship services, and keeping kids out of school will make a significant difference in whether or not we will die from this virus. Why are we surrendering our constitutional First Amendment rights to assembly and worship? Why are we letting the gov’t trample on the 9th Amendment, which prohibits the government from denying or disparaging all of our other rights that are justly retained by we the people? Those perpetuating & expanding these restrictions are threatening to continue them well into 2021 and perhaps beyond, with no promise of when it will end. These government lockdowns & excessive restrictions are simply not warranted. We know the risks of COVID-19, including the precautions to take and who is at greatest risk, and we have made tremendous progress with treatment, therapeutics, and vaccines. We have got to let citizens and businesses choose for themselves. We have got to rise up and together say “Stop the madness---No more!” Bob Good, in a series of Sunday morning tweets

10 News reached out to Good’s office Monday; however, he was unavailable for comment.

Below is a full transcript of Good’s speech during the rally: