Next week, Virginia will start giving coronavirus vaccines at long-term care facilities

Virginia is starting to ramp up its COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Starting next week, long-term care facility residents and staff will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Both the Pfizer vaccine and Moderna vaccines are already being distributed to 96 sites this week at geographically diverse locations, according to VDH.

Statewide, by tomorrow, there will be 140,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine across the commonwealth.

Based on planning estimates provided by Operation Warp Speed, Virginia is planning for a weekly allocation of a total of 100,000 doses of vaccine (about 50,000 doses of each type of vaccine) for the next few weeks; however, VDH said that the actual amount of vaccine received is a moving target and is dependent on when and how quickly vaccination doses are manufactured.

When it comes to long-term care facilities, most in Virginia have signed up for the federal LTCF Pharmacy Partnership Program and will be receiving their vaccinations onsite, at their LTCF, from CVS and Walgreens vaccination teams.

“Vaccines are our way out of this pandemic. With Pfizer-BioNTech and now Moderna vaccines available, more Virginians are able to get vaccinated,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver. “The interest we are seeing from community members on when they can get vaccinated indicates people want this protection. We are working hard to get vaccines to people as quickly as possible. In the meantime, please continue to wear a face mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands frequently.”

Right now, vaccine distribution remains limited to just health care personnel and residents and staff at long-term care facilities; however, that will be expanded as supplies and resources to administer the vaccine increase.

VDH did not supply andy time table of when that may be.