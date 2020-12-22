Roanoke Police Department donates turkeys ahead of Christmas

ROANOKE, Va – The Roanoke City Police Department is working to make sure those in the community don’t go hungry this holiday season.

On Tuesday morning, members of the Roanoke Police Department went around the city, donating just over a dozen turkeys from Kroger to those in need.

They said after a tough year, they wanted to help give back to the community.

“It’s been a really hard year. This is the best way that we can give back and you know everybody can use a break. It’s the holiday season and it’s always nice to give, so this is why we want to, you know, partner with Kroger and hand out some turkeys to some people in need,” said Sgt. RA Robinson.

The department also passed out turkeys at Thanksgiving and hopes to make this an annual tradition.