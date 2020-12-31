Two hospitalized, one firefighter injured following house fire in Altavista

ALTAVISTA, Va. – The Altavista Fire Company said that a house fire that happened Wednesday night is still under investigation.

At 11:39 p.m., crews responded to a house fire on the 1100 block of 7th Street with reports of trapped victims.

Units arrived at the scene to find a two-story structure with heavy smoke showing from the second-floor windows.

They also found one victim in the yard who fell from the window while trying to escape the fire and another person trapped on the roof.

Authorities said the victim on the roof was quickly rescued by a ladder and crews conducted searches to ensure no other people were inside the house.

The fire was found in an upstairs bedroom and spread into the hallway, the fire company says. It was extinguished shortly after.

The two victims found were transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and are being treated for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries from the incident and was evaluated at LGH before being released shortly after.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.