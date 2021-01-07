’The sooner he is out, the better’ tweets Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on President Trump

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam made a strong statement in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.

I’ve now been working for over 24 hours to help Washington D.C. keep peace in the nation’s capital. In case it wasn’t already clear: the current President poses a danger to our country every minute he holds office. The sooner he is out, the better. Gov. Ralph Northam

The governor tweeted that message at 4:34 p.m.

On Wednesday, he sent members of the Virginia National Guard, as well as 200 Virginia State Troopers to Washington, D.C.

Earlier Thursday, he announced that the Virginia National Guard would remain deployed in Washington until at least President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

This is not the first time Northam, a Democrat, and Trump, a Republican, have clashed.

Last May, President Trump criticized Northam, to which the governor replied, “our potatoes are fine.”

A few months later, in September, Trump called Northam a “crazy Governor.”