Roanoke, New River Valleys among regions to start next wave of coronavirus vaccinations

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health announced it will begin the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations for certain health districts next week.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are included in the group VDH refers to under “Phase 1b” of vaccine distribution. Phase 1b includes frontline essential workers, people ages 75 and older, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps.

[Here’s a graphic showing Virginia’s coronavirus vaccination priorities]

These are the health districts that will begin Phase 1b vaccinations the week of January 11:

Alexandria Health District - City of Alexandria

Alleghany Health District - Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke counties; cities of Covington and Salem

Arlington Health District - Arlington County

Cumberland Plateau Health District - Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties

Fairfax Health District - Fairfax County; cities of Fairfax and Falls Church

Lenowisco Health District - Lee, Scott and Wise counties; city of Norton

Lord Fairfax Health District - Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren and Loudoun counties; city of Winchester

Loudoun Health District - Loudoun County

Mount Rogers Health District - Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties; cities of Bristol and Galax

New River Health District - Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties; city of Radford

Prince William Health District - Prince William County; cities of Manassas and Manassas Park

Roanoke City Health District - City of Roanoke

In all, 42 of Virginia’s 133 cities and counties are able to start Phase 1b vaccinations.

All areas of the Commonwealth are expected to move to Phase 1b before the end of January.

VDH says the shift to Phase 1b is in line with Gov. Ralph Northam’s directive this week to speed up Virginia’s vaccine distribution.

NEW: @VDHgov just announced that 11 health districts will begin vaccinating people in Group 1B starting the week of January 11.



This is in line with my directive earlier this week to increase flexibility and accelerate the pace of vaccinations as quickly and safely as possible. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 8, 2021

