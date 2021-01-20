65 and older? Live in the Roanoke Valley? You can get the coronavirus vaccine this weekend

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the COVID-19 at a health center in Athens, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Greece launched its COVID-19 vaccination program in late December with over 93,000 people having received a first dose of a two-shot vaccine, according to government statistics. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

If you’re 65 or older and live in the Roanoke Valley, you can now register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Four-thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone living in Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Craig County, Covington, Salem, Alleghany County and Botetourt County. Vaccinations will be administered on Jan. 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

Carilion is aware of the trouble people are having with the links and working to fix this. We understand how important this is to people and as soon as we have an update, we’ll update this article.

To register for Saturday, copy and paste this link - https://cw2-virginiah-va-production.herokuapp.com/client/registration?clinic_id=114

To register for Sunday, copy and paste this link - https://cw2-virginiah-va-production.herokuapp.com/client/registration?clinic_id=115

For some reason, when people previously attempted to click this link, it takes them to the wrong page, asking for a PIN. We’ve updated this article to include the direct links to try to stop this problem.

If you live outside of those areas, while you’re not eligible for this opportunity, you can still request a coronavirus vaccine by clicking here.

Registration is required and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

People will be able to park at and enter the Berglund Center for their vaccine. To be allowed inside, you must be wearing a mask and have your confirmation number. While at the clinic, you will also be scheduled for your second dose.

Organizers say they aim to vaccinate around 200 people per hour.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our residents ages 65 and over to help protect them from the COVID-19 virus,” said Roanoke City Mayor Sherman Lea. “We are appreciative of our community and the patience they are exhibiting while waiting for vaccinations, and we are excited that Carilion Clinic and the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District is teaming up to make the vaccine available for some of our most vulnerable.”

Officials expect these clinics to fill up quickly, and say that future clinics will be added once vaccine supplies become available.