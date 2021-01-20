42ºF

Man hospitalized after shooting in northwest Roanoke

No arrests have been made, victim’s injuries are not life-threatening

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Authorities are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound in northwest Roanoke on Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Williamson Road NW around 11:30 p.m. where they found a man inside a home with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

According to police, the man was taken to Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Detectives said they are still investigating the events that led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500.

