Ultimate Valentine’s Day gift? Name a cockroach after that ‘special’ someone

ROANOKE, Va. – Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, but if you’re not into the romance of the holiday, here’s another way you can celebrate.

Once again, the Science Museum of Western Virginia in downtown Roanoke is giving you the chance to name a cockroach after someone special.

That could be someone you love or... someone you loathe.

“This year, I think what we’re trying to do is obviously raise some money but also spread a bit of joy and happiness this Valentine’s Day. This will be the third year that we’ve done the cockroach fundraiser and we just want people to have some fun with it,” said Koren Smith, director of marketing for the Science Museum of Western Virginia.

It only costs you $5 and you’ll get an e-card that you can send to that “special” someone.

All proceeds support the museum, which has really struggled during the pandemic.

Click here to name a cockroach.