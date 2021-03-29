Lynchburg leaders want your ideas on how to honor African America history

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg needs your help in shaping the future of the city.

Leaders are looking at ways to honor African American history in the Hill City.

A new survey wants your idea on who should be recognized and how.

While some questions are open-ended, others are specifically about Fifth Street and Memorial Avenue.

The city council considered renaming the roadway after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. last month.

The road received the honorary designation of MLK Jr. Boulevard in 2005, but this could make the change permanent.

“We are trying to be open-ended and inclusive and thoughtful about what options might be out there, and then we will correlate that all together for city council to consider,” said Reid Wodicka, Lynchburg interim city manager.

You have until April 23rd to fill out the survey. Once they collect all the data, the city council plans to hold a public hearing on it.