Virginia Tech, University of Virginia players picked in the 2021 NFL Draft

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Fans gather near the NFL Draft Theatre, during the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Some special players just might be making Hokie Nation and the Hoos proud during the 2021 NFL Draft.

The first round of draft picks started Thursday evening and will continue until Saturday.

Here’s a breakdown of the players selected so far in the 2021 NFL Draft:

Virginia Tech

DB Caleb Farley was taken by the Tennesee Titans with the 22nd overall pick.

Tackle Christian Darrisaw was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 23rd overall pick

DB Divine Deablo was taken by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 80th overall pick.

University of Virginia

No one yet as of the second-round picks on Friday night.

Look back at this article throughout the end of the draft on Saturday to see which other Virginia college players have been selected to play in the NFL.