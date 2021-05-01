Partly Cloudy icon
59º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Virginia Tech, University of Virginia players picked in the 2021 NFL Draft

Hokies’ Caleb Farley was the first player chosen among Virginia schools

Nicole Del Rosario
, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: 
NFL Draft
,
Virginia Tech
,
University of Virginia
Fans gather near the NFL Draft Theatre, during the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Fans gather near the NFL Draft Theatre, during the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Some special players just might be making Hokie Nation and the Hoos proud during the 2021 NFL Draft.

The first round of draft picks started Thursday evening and will continue until Saturday.

Here’s a breakdown of the players selected so far in the 2021 NFL Draft:

Virginia Tech

  • DB Caleb Farley was taken by the Tennesee Titans with the 22nd overall pick.
  • Tackle Christian Darrisaw was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 23rd overall pick
  • DB Divine Deablo was taken by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 80th overall pick.

University of Virginia

  • No one yet as of the second-round picks on Friday night.

Look back at this article throughout the end of the draft on Saturday to see which other Virginia college players have been selected to play in the NFL.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: