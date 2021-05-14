Southwest Virginia could see lasting impacts of Colonial Pipeline shutdown

ROANOKE, Va. – The Colonial Pipeline’s operating at reduced capacity. Even after it’s fully open, which could be as early as Friday night, people will need to be patient as things return to normal.

Panic at the pump is fueling gas prices, already climbing as summer travel nears. Drivers like Kirby Whitfield are paying the price.

“It’s going to be burdensome on the pocket, that’s for sure,” said Whitfield.

[Colonial Pipeline resumes operations after cyberattack]

Although the Colonial Pipeline is back open, drivers could feel lasting effects, at least in the short term.

According to GasBuddy, an app that relies on reports from drivers, 50% of gas stations in Virginia are dealing with fuel outages.

Leroy Hicks saw there wasn’t a line at Go Mart on Williamson Road in Roanoke, so he filled up.

“I think it’s crazy. I just brought my truck here like 10 minutes ago and filled it up. And I’m going to fill my car up,” said Hicks.