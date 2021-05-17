How to sort through the confusion over CDC’s new mask guidance

ROANOKE, Va. – The new roll-back on mask mandates from the CDC is creating confusion.

Thursday’s announcement says fully vaccinated Americans can mostly go ahead and stop wearing a mask inside and outside. However, there are different indoor requirements for those who are fully vaccinated on the federal, state and local levels.

“I feel like people haven’t seen my face in a year,” Charlie Lewis says.

[Gov. Ralph Northam lifting mask mandate for fully vaccinated Virginians, removing other measures in 2 weeks]

Ditching the mask is something many like Lewis have been looking forward to. But for Lewis, walking around Market Square in downtown Roanoke Monday without the thing we’ve all come to know felt off.

“It’s been so long since I haven’t had to wear it,” he says.

Lewis’s friend, Landon Carder, says he’s vaccinated and feels comfortable outside without a mask.

“Out of respect of people working and businesses though,” Carder says,” I’m still going to wear my mask inside.”