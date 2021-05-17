Roanoke Grocery Market aims to be a new cultural cuisine center in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Hisham Alammuri felt that Roanoke was missing somewhere to buy healthy Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and halal foods.

Determined to change that, he bought the property at 3805 Melrose Avenue NW about a year and a half ago; however, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed his plans.

Now, Roanoke Grocery Market offers more than 1,100 products ranging from canned goods, to produce, to desserts.

Once a week, Alammuri travels to Washington D.C., where he lived for 36 years, to bring back fresh meat to butcher for customers, or for his staff to use in making savory meat pies.

Located between Salem and Roanoke, Alamuri wanted all communities of all ethnicities to have a convenient shop offering foods that remind them of home.

“And it makes me happy when they go into the store and they go ‘wow, you got it,’” he said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”

He plans to use some of his profits to donate to autism research and help the local homeless in an effort to redefine Northwest Roanoke.

Ad

The store’s grand opening is scheduled for Wednesday.