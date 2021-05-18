Grayson County schools to lose $1 million in proposed budget cuts

GRAYSON CO., Va – Grayson County’s superintendent is speaking out against a proposed budget cut in school division funding.

Superintendent Kelly Wilmore says the division was anticipating a $700,000 cut before the board of supervisors tacked an additional $300,000 during its budget work session Monday night.

Wilmore says the decision could have a big impact on several projects the school division has in the works.

“You know there’s money there, they have a good surplus. We really don’t understand it but, you know, like I said, they have to do what they have to do. We respect that but we also it’s going to put us in a heck of a bind, trying to educate our children in this community,” Wilmore said.

Wilmore says the school division is working through its budget to figure out where cuts could be made before presenting the final budget to the Board of Supervisors later this month.