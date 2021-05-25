Families impacted by gun violence in Roanoke heartbroken after recent shootings

ROANOKE, Va. – Yellow tape and flashing red and blue lights are sights that are becoming more and more common in Roanoke.

Tuesday morning, the Roanoke community was forced to face the aftermath of yet another shooting, this time at Hunt Manor Apartments.

Police said a man was rushed to the hospital after being shot around 5:40 a.m. and no arrests have been made.

This incident comes after two separate shootings over the weekend on Williamson Road and Glenn Ridge Road.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Roanoke native Renea Taylor.

Taylor is no stranger to gun violence. Both her father, Jimmie Lee Penn Sr. and her brother, Jamie Levar Penn Sr. were shot and killed in Roanoke.

She is a co-founder of the group F.E.D. U.P. (Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer), a support group for families impacted by violence.

“This is a small city. So even if it’s not our family member, it’s somebody that we know,” said Taylor. “It has been very traumatic. It is something that you have to live with forever.”