Hot car dangers for children, pets spike as weather warms up

ROANOKE, Va. – Whether the sun’s shining or just peeking through the clouds, as the temperatures rise, so does the risk of car-related deaths in children.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in both 2018 and 2019, a record 53 kids died from vehicular heatstroke. In 2020, due to the pandemic, that number dropped to 24. So far in 2021, one child has died.

Jill Lucas Drakeford, Carilion Children’s Safe Kids coordinator said those numbers don’t include close-calls.

“What we don’t have the statistics on are the near misses. So every single time somebody does call or a parent finally does remember, those things don’t get reported. So we really don’t know. It’s way more than just the numbers that we see nationally,” said Lucas Drakeford.

Cars heat up 20 degrees every 10 minutes, and children bodies can’t cool themselves like adults.

“At about 104 degrees of internal body temperature, their organs start to shut down. At 107 degrees of internal body temperature, that’s where we can see the severe injuries and death.”

Remember to “A.C.T.”