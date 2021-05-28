What’s News Today: COVID restrictions end, mobile food pantry

The Virginia Department of Health is holding multiple vaccine clinics today. In the New River Valley, there’s a clinic at Floyd County Volunteer Rescue Squad #4 in Indian Valley from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Roanoke City Public Schools will hold a vaccine clinic for students 12 and older. There’s a clinic at Patrick Henry High School this morning and William Fleming High School this afternoon.

Feeding Southwest Virginia will hold a mobile food pantry and mobile marketplace in Covington. Families can get an emergency food box that will feed a family of four for three days. At the marketplace, people with SNAP benefits can shop for food. Both events run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jackson River Sports Complex.

The Riverside Park Sprayground opens for the season today in Lynchburg. The city’s pool is scheduled to open on June 12th.

Virginia is fully open again today. Governor Northam announced two weeks ago that capacity and distancing restriction will be eased today, two weeks earlier than originally planned. The announcement was made when Northam revised the state’s mask mandate. Anyone who has been vaccinated does not have to wear a mask indoor, except on public transportation, healthcare facilities an congregate settings. The restrictions as a result of more people getting vaccinated. Right now, 43 percent of Virginians are fully vaccinated.