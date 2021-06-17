Lexington prepares to host first official Juneteenth celebration

LEXINGTON, Va – Progress is a word Lexington Mayor Frank Friedman has become familiar with over the last year.

“Part of our comprehensive plan is the whole idea of embracing our history and uplifting figures from the past,” Friedman said.

As this city continues to address its complicated past, leaders are preparing to host their first official Juneteenth event downtown.

A time that will be used to celebrate and reflect.

“One of the things that’s really critical about Lexington is we’re based in with history and education, and it’s been an educational piece for most of our community to learn about Juneteenth,” Friedman said.

[11 events happening in Southwest, Central Virginia to celebrate Juneteenth]

In the last year alone, Stonewall Jackson’s name has been removed from the hospital, cemetery, and several buildings at Virginia Military Institute.

Ad

The state’s oldest military school also removed a statue honoring the confederate general.