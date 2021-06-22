Community forum will allow Lynchburg neighbors to voice ideas on how to make the city safer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A community will come together this week to take a stand against violence.

Lynchburg leaders have called a community forum for those wanting to voice their ideas on how to make the city a safer place. It will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Jubilee Center.

The Hill City has seen seven homicides this year, only three of those cases have been solved. The most recent deadly shooting happened outside of the Family Dollar on Fort Ave. last Monday.

Since most of the violence is stemming from the youth, city leaders are turning to schools and outreach programs.