Ask 10: Questions about marijuana legalization in Virginia answered

ROANOKE, Va. – In less than one week, marijuana will be legal in Virginia.

We are working for you to answer any questions you may have about the change before July 1.

Here are some of the most commonly asked questions regarding marijuana legalization we’ve received.

Will employers still be drug testing for marijuana?

While limited employment protections for registered medical cannabis patients will take effect on July one legalization will not prohibit employers from screening for cannabis,” the development director for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws and Executive Director of Virginia NORML Jenn Michelle Pedini said.

Will it be legal to possess and obtain Marijuana?

“Until the Virginia cannabis control authority, licenses, and adult-use retailers, the only legal retail access to cannabis in the Commonwealth will be for registered medical patients who are shopping at medical dispensaries,” Pedini said.

What is the legal limit for cultivation?

Come July 1 Virginians will be able to cultivate their own marijuana in their private homes with up to four plants.

Caroline Gallagher specializes in Cannabis Business Law, and while she always recommends seeking legal advice for your own situations, there are specifics stated in the new law when it comes to growing and maintaining your own plants while following the law.

“They will want to take precautions to prevent unauthorized access by persons who are younger than 21 years of age and really, you want to attach to each marijuana plant illegible tag that includes the person’s name, driver’s license or identification number, that is growing it, and the notation of the marijuana plant is being grown for personal use.” Attorney Caroline Gallagher said.