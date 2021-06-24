Cost of construction at William Byrd High School rises amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s going to cost Roanoke County millions more to renovate one of its oldest schools.

The board of supervisors approved a resolution to move more than seven million dollars to William Byrd High School.

The money will come from two elementary school renovations.

School division leaders say the cost of building supplies like lumber is changing the price and the high school needs to be done first.

“All across the nation has seen, we’re seeing some significant increases in construction costs have come up in the last couple of months here, and unfortunately that’s having an impact on the Byrd project,” Roanoke County Schools Spokesperson Chuck Lionberger said.

Construction is expected to take a little over a year. The elementary school renovations will happen down the road.